Quick Response Nabs Break and Enter Suspect in LaSalle

Police were able to quickly apprehend a break and enter suspect in LaSalle, Ont. with the help of a local business owner.

According to police, a man broke the exterior door of a restaurant on Malden Road around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Investigators say the owner of the business was working in an office on site and called LaSalle Police Service.

Police say officers arrived within a minute and were able to arrest the man without incident.

A 41-year-old man from Windsor, Ont. is charged with breaking and entering, possession of break in tools and breach of probation.