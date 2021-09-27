R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK - R. Kelly remained motionless with his eyes downcast as the guilty verdict in his sex trafficking trial was read in federal court in New York City. A jury of seven men and five women convicted the R&B superstar Monday on a racketeering charge after a trial in which several accusers testified he subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage. Kelly was also convicted of counts accusing him of violating a law that prohibits taking anyone across state lines for immoral purposes. Kelly was accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.