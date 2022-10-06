Racist graffiti found at Leamington school

An investigation is underway after racist graffiti was found at a Leamington elementary school.

Provincial Police responded to Margaret D. Bennie Public School on Friday, September 30 and say unknown suspects had spray painted multiple surfaces at the back of the building and on the outside of a portable sometime between September 29 and 30.

Police say the graffiti was profane with racial slurs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

