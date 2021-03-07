Radio Legend Dick Smyth Passes Away

Radio and television personality Dick Smyth has died at age 86.

His booming commentary filled Canadian airwaves for decades, with hot takes on the day's topics.

His daughter Tracy Smyth says he died Saturday afternoon in Huntsville, Ontario.

The veteran broadcaster was a familiar voice to radio listeners who tuned in for his trademark introduction: "Here's how things look to Dick Smyth this morning.''

His career spanned an array of influential stations, such as CKLW in Windsor when it was known as "the Big 8,'' and 1050 CHUM in Toronto.

And his face was known to viewers during the early days of CityTV's news broadcasts, where he offered unapologetic and animated opinions on political leaders, the economy and local issues.

But Smyth had many critics, as his controversial opinions were often divisive and, at times, even considered hateful.

Smyth ran afoul of the gay community enough times that the historical archive Lesbian and Gay Liberation in Canada labelled him an "anti-gay news editor.''

He retired from full-time broadcasting in 1997, a decision he made after suffering a period of severe depression.

He continued to lend his voice to syndicated radio commentary into the next decade.

— with files from The Canadian Press