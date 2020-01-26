Radon Study Could Result in New Building Code for Essex County

A study on a "silent killer" has wrapped in Windsor-Essex and could spur new regulations for builders.

Radon gas is caused by decaying Uranium that usually leaks into basement foundations from surrounding rock and soil. It ranks second behind smoking as the leading cause of lung cancer deaths.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has completed its three year Radon: Know Your Level study and more than 11 percent of buildings came in with higher than acceptable levels of the tasteless and odorless gas.

Results were shown to the Sun Parlour Chapter of the Ontario Building Officials Association, a group comprised of building officials from across Windsor-Essex. They unanimously agreed to push for "rough-ins" for radon mitigation systems to qualify for a permit in Essex County.

The health unit's Phil Wong says adding ventilation is the best way to make a home safe again and can cost thousands of dollars after it's already built.

"Homeowners would have the rough-in there, so if they wanted to add mitigation to remove the radon in the future it's all there so it would be a little bit cheaper," he says. "It would actually draw the radon out of the basement. So you're essentially roughing in the pipes when there is a new build."

He says the study shows levels vary from building to building, so the health unit is still recommending everyone test the lowest floor of their home.

"It really shows that there is a lot of variability, both within the city and in the county," says Wong, who goes on to say a radon test kit costs less than $50 and can be purchased at any local hardware store.

Sun Parlour Chapter Chair Leslie Wright tells AM800 News the Town of Essex and Lakeshore already have the building code in place, but the group will have to consult with coucils throughout Essex County to see if they're on board with the change.

Labels for radon mitigation rough-ins would be provided by the health unit and Sun Parlour so new-home owners know it's there and what it's for.

The health unit also passed a motion to seek changes to provincial building codes in the coming months.