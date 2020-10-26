Raffle Raises $20K Towards Bob Probert Cardiac Centre

A raffle for a brand new Harley Davidson Road Glide has raised $20,000 toward the Bob Probert Cardiac Centre.

The raffle was held in its place of the annual Bob Probert Ride that was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A winner was drawn Saturday morning outside the proposed site of the new centre at Tecumseh Arena.

Probert's widow, Dani, says she left a voicemail with the winner and can't wait to hear his reaction to winning a $30,000 motorcycle from Thunder Road.

"I know that Thunder Road did sell the winning ticket, so Rob knows who this person is," she says. "I need to hear his voice; I'm really excited about that."

Probert says she can't thank the community enough for stepping up during a tough time.

"We didn't want to ask people for money. We didn't even know if we'd be able to pull off the raffle and it certainly wasn't at the front of our minds at that time because there were so many other things going on," she says. "We're just so blessed and thankful that we were able to start selling tickets again in July."

Probert says they're inching towards making the centre a reality.

"We're chipping away at a big amount and we're really looking forward to when we get to come back to Tecumseh Arena putting a shovel in the ground or for a ribbon cutting," she added.

The town and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare signed a letter of intent in July to move the project forward that will see the $24-million centre built within the town's new multi-use sportsplex.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare agreed to cover the full cost of architectural fees, construction and equipment with the Probert family raising the rest.

The 10th annual Bob Probert Ride has been rescheduled for June 27, 2021.

Probert died of a heart attack on July 5, 2010 at the age of 45.

He played 935 career NHL games for the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks.