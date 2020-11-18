Raiders Defence Sacked by COVID-19

The Las Vegas Raiders are placing six more players on the COVID-19 list including starting safety Johnathan Abram.

The others placed on the list are safety Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key, and defensive tackles Maliek Collins, Kendal Vickers and Johnathan Hankins.

It was reported earlier Wednesday that several players were heading to the COVID-19 lists as high-risk close contacts to defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who tested positive for the virus.

They must complete five negative tests before returning to action.

The Raiders are scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

TTWN Media Networks Inc.