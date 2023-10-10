Raiders end losing streak against Packers on MNF

(Las Vegas, NV) -- The Raiders put the skids on a three-game losing streak following a 17-13 victory over the Packers on Monday Night Football from Las Vegas.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed 22-of-31 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Jakobi Meyers caught seven passes for 75 yards and a TD while Josh Jacobs ran for 69 yards and a score.

The defense combined for three interceptions as Robert Spillane came down with two thefts while Amik Robertson grabbed the game-winning pick.

Vegas improved to 2-and-3 and is third in the AFC West.

Jordan Love struggled for the Packers and completed just over 50-percent of his passes for 182 yards to go with the three interceptions.

AJ Dillon started for the injured Aaron Jones and carried teh ball 20 times for 76 yards and a score while Christian Watson made three catches for 91 yards.

Green Bay slipped to 2-and-3 and is second in the NFC North.

