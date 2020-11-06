Raiders Fined For Covid-19 Violations

The NFL is once again coming down on the Las Vegas Raiders over COVID-19 protocol violations.

The league has fined the team another 500-thousand-dollars and taken a 2021 sixth-round pick away.

Head coach Jon Gruden was once again fined 150-thousand-dollars.

The Raiders are reportedly being fined for attending an event without masks and allowing an unauthorized person into the locker room after the game.

The Raiders have been penalized several times already this season for violating coronavirus protocols with the punishments leading to a total of $1,215,000 for the team, Gruden and players.

with files from Associated Press