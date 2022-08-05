Raiders top Jaguars in Hall of Fame Game

(Canton, OH) -- The Raiders are opening the 2022 NFL preseason with a win.

Las Vegas topped the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11 in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Jarrett Stidham started the game under center for the Raiders and complete eight of 15 passes for 96 yards.

Stidham also ran for a 12 yard score. Josh Jacobs carried the ball five times for 30 yards. Kyle Sloter threw for 127 yards and a touchdown for the Jags.

Number one overall pick Travon Walker recorded one sack in the loss.

Jacksonville's next exhibition game is at home against the Cleveland Browns on August 12th. Las Vegas will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings on August 14th.