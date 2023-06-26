Rain added challenge to setting up Ford Fireworks display

We're just a few hours away from the Ford Fireworks show at the riverfront where thousands are expected to gather to take in the show.

Patrick Brault is the fireworks choreographer with Zambelli Fireworks. The company in charge of the display.

He says it was a challenge to get things set up.

"The rain was interminent and sometimes very heavy, we could only do a little section under tents and then cover that section, and the move to another section and cover that section. So it was slow going because there's times when the rain was just too heavy that we couldn't load the fireworks into the mortars."

He says he has new patterns for the show.

"I always like to use pastel colours, I don't know why but you're going to see a lot of that. We've got a couple of new patterns shells like jellyfish. And I've got some lightning shells. Those are, it's like flashes in the sky. Popping flashes that are very bright."

He says all three barges have returned this year.

"And there's one barge that changed and that's actually bigger, so that helped quite a lot. Because there was one that was a lot smaller than the other two, it was the one always giving us a challenge because real estate wasn't very big. We had to walk over the mortars just to get to the other end of the barge to install some stuff."

Brault says it takes eight full days to get the fireworks display fully set up, with a total of ten staff.

The show, which is 24 minutes long. gets underway around 10 p.m. Monday night.

-With files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides