Rain and Cold Dominate Canada's Top Weather Stories of 2019

It's been a wet, cold and dark year for Canadians in 2019.

Environment Canada has released its annual top 10 list of weather events.

At the top is the Ottawa River flood in April, which caused Montreal to declare a state of emergency.

More than six-thousand homes were flooded or threatened while two people also died.

Hurricane Dorian, which knocked out power to nearly half a million people in Atlantic Canada, came in at number two on the list.

Wind also uprooted century-old trees and tossed fishing boats onto beaches.

On the Prairies, snow and rain beat down crops and delayed harvest for weeks across the entire grain belt.

Senior Climatologist David Phillips told AM800's 'The Afternoon News' that in Windsor-Essex, the summer and winter were about normal but it was the 'shoulder season's that brought the oddest of extremes of weather.

"It was tough for farmers especially in the west, but also in Essex, Kent, Lambton Counties. They had some tough variable conditions, too dry at times and too wet at others," he says.

Trick-or-Treaters in Amherstburg, October, 31, 2019. (AM800 File Photo)

Phillips says fall brought the area closest to a top national weather story.

"I think in the Windsor area, you made it sort of close to the top 10 in a couple of cases. A couple of the storms, you were certainly mentioned in it. I think the Halloween storm that really spoiled Halloween for really millions of children," he says.

Phillips says one season also virtually disappeared.

"The spring that went missing in the east, we saw in Windsor-Essex we saw one of the coolest springs on record and also very wet," he says. "We had almost a degree cooler than normal every month March, April, May and about 40 per cent more precipitation than normal."

Phillips adds the wild year in weather really demonstrates the effects of climate change.

The year also saw thunder at the North Pole, and farmers needing both drought and flood insurance on the same crop.



With files from the Canadian Press