Rain barrel pilot program approved in Amherstburg

Amherstburg council has given the green light to a rain barrel pilot project.

On Monday night, council was asked to approve spending $6,500 in the 2022 budget to purchase 100 rain barrels at wholesale cost which would then be sold to residents at the cheaper rate.

According to a report, the program has a number of benefits for the town including diverting rain from storm drains and minimizing sewer overflows during heavy rainfalls while also helping homeowners reduce their water bills.

Town officials plan to have the barrels available at various events throughout the year such as Earth Day celebrations.

The pilot project is passed in principle, but still needs the final stamp of approval during 2022 budget deliberations which are scheduled for January 26 and 27.