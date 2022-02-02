Rain changing to snow by midday in the Windsor area

A Winter Storm Warning continues for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says the rain will be shifting to snow by midday in the Windsor area.

He says if you're closer to Lake Erie, the change will be later this afternoon or evening.

"That snow is going to continue through the evening and overnight period and it's going to get into some gusty winds as well, so looking at some blowing snow and reduce visibility for that afternoon commute."

Flisfeder says the snowfall will be a long duration event.

"There's a really fine line with the front passing over so that change over is going to be taking place a little bit sooner for the Windsor area and then the closer you are to Lake Erie, it's going to be a little later in the day probably not until afternoon or evening but for Windsor likely by midday you should see that change over to snow," Flisfeder explained.

He says the snow will continue on Thursday.

"Once we get into Thursday that front is going to move a little bit south so you could get into a clear period through midday or late morning into midday before that snow returns for the afternoon commute on Thursday."

Flisfeder says with the change from rain to snow, area residents will experience wet snow with thicker flakes.

He says the heavier flurries may cause visibility issues.

Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex is expected to receive between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow this afternoon and another five to 10 centimetres this evening.