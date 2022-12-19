Rain, snow and wind on the way for Windsor-Essex

A blast of winter weather is on the way for Windsor-Essex as we head toward the Christmas weekend.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain on Thursday but changing to snow and blowing snow on Friday, with flurries and a gusty wind on Saturday, Christmas Eve.

The temperature is also expected to drop from a range of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday, down to minus 9 to minus 11 by Friday and Saturday.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Gerald Cheng says it's going to be messy on Thursday and Friday.

"We can expect some rain to start over this system, but it will end with snow and very strong winds, especially on Friday and into early Saturday," he says. "Friday and Saturday definitely not two good days to run your errands. So if you can do that now, do that now!"

Cheng says Friday is when things really will pickup because there's going to be snow.

"The rain will switch over to snow and cold air, Arctic air is going to invade all of Southwestern Ontario. So whatever snow that falls, combined with the strong winds, we're looking at very poor visibility Friday into Saturday," he says.

Cheng says that on Friday we will start to see the temperature drop to below freezing but feel even colder with the wind chill.

"It's an Arctic blast because you can see the temperatures are going to dip down to minus double-digits, especially in the overnight. Combined with the wind chill, it could get very, very chilly, especially for this weekend," he adds.

At this time, Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 5 Celsius for Sunday, Christmas Day.