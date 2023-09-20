Rainbow crosswalk in Leamington damaged

Leamington's rainbow crosswalk on Erie Street South has been damaged.

Provincial police say it happened last Friday just after 8 p.m.

According to police, a newer model 4-door white pickup truck was seen driving on the crosswalk, leaving tire marks.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police

Police are looking to identify the owner of the vehicle.

The OPP says "it does not tolerate or condone acts of hate against a person or property based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion or religious dress, sex, age, mental or physical disability, or sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression."

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

