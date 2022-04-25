Rainbow crosswalk up for discussion in Kingsville

A Kingsville resident is hoping the town creates a rainbow crosswalk.

Brianne Taggart will make a presentation to Kingsville council Monday evening.

She would like a rainbow crosswalk at Division and Pearl Street.

Taggart hopes the crosswalk makes everyone feel welcomed.

"It's beautiful, rainbows are full of colour and they bring inclusion to every body," says Taggart. "It's important to do this so all people feel included."

She says many people are supporting her initiative.

"It's very important to have support from the community and volunteers to help," she says. "It's a great thing when you have support."

There is a rainbow crosswalk at the University of Windsor and plans are in place to establish rainbow crosswalks in Amherstburg and LaSalle.