Rainfall Warning in effect

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for parts of southern Ontario, stretching from Windsor to Hamilton.

Between 20 and 45 millimetres is expected between Monday night and today.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) says for this region, 25-30 millimetres is expected and has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement as a result advising of a concern about the accumulation of standing water in low lying areas.

The amount and duration of rain falls below Flood Watch thresholds however, ERCA says due to the combination of above average lake levels, existing ground conditions and forecasted rainfall, the statement will be in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas and children and pets should be away from swollen creeks and riverbanks.