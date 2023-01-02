Rainfall warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

A rainfall warning in effect for:

Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park

Windsor - Leamington - Essex County

Rain at times heavy is expected. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 45 mm expected starting late tonight through Tuesday morning.

Rain is forecast to begin tonight over southwestern Ontario and then spread northeastward early Tuesday. The rain will continue for several hours before tapering to showers from west to east Tuesday afternoon.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.