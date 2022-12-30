Rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park

Windsor - Leamington - Essex County

Rain, heavy at times is expected. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.



Hazards:

Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 35 mm.



Timing:

Tonight through to Saturday evening.



Discussion:

Periods of rain will continue tonight and become heavy at times through Saturday. Rainfall amounts of 35 mm are possible over a few locations. Rain is expected to come to an end Saturday evening.



For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.