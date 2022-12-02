Rallies against Bill 23 to take place on Saturday

Rallies are planned across the province and locally this weekend, against Bill 23 and the potential development of the Ontario Greenbelt.

In Windsor, a rally will be held on Saturday at MPP Andrew Dowie's office on the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Rivard Avenue.

The housing legislation is working towards a goal of building 1.5 million new homes in the province.

Protestors opposed to Bill 23 say this will increase property taxes, remove affordable housing, make renovictions legal and develop protected conservation areas and wetlands.

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, Protest Organizer April Ellis says there are several concerns when it comes to Bill 23.

She says this will not only affect the GTA but also locally in Windsor-Essex.

"So development charges will either be reduced or removed with this bill. With the reduction removal of these charges property, taxpayers could potentially be on the hook for lost revenue from developers and several municipalities across the province have unanimously agreed that they will be out millions of dollars due to these changes."

Ellis says they hope the provincial government can come up with a plan that can better help Ontarians.

"We know we need affordable housing but there are better ways to accomplish this and Bill 23 doesn't do that. We're just asking for them to go back to the proper consultation and come up with a better plan to get this housing built and make it affordable."

She says Bill 23 could negatively affect the environment.

"In Windsor- Essex we currently only have 8.5 per cent of land that is in its natural state, we need at least 12 per cent of natural areas for our region to be considered healthy and sustainable."

Local protestors plan to rally from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Andrew Dowie's office.