Rally calling for the extension of temporary EI benefit measures on Monday

A rally will be held today calling on the federal government to extend temporary measures for employment insurance benefits.

The purpose of the 'EI Day of Action' is in hopes to extend measures while also pushing for a permanent solution to support workers who lose their jobs.

The rally calls on the government to also ensure migrant workers have access to EI, improve the weekly benefit rate including a guaranteed weekly minimum, set a universal 360-hour or 12-week qualifying rule for up to 50 weeks of income support, end some disqualification rules and more.

President of Unifor Local 195 Emile Nabbout says Syncreon workers have been under lots of pressure in the last two and a half years.

He says the government has failed Syncreon workers.

"If you receive a severance, which we have bargained with the employer, that's not EI money they count that as a part of earnings therefore you will not be receiving any EI money during the time you are receiving your severance, we believe this is unfair."

Nabbout says the issue of EI has been in their focus for a long time.

He says now is the best opportunity to resolve the issue.

"Right now is the golden opportunity because we have a minority government and we have political parties who are willing to make a necessary change. We believe there is an immediate need to fix EI, the system is broken."

Nabbout says this is an issue locally, in the province, and nationwide.

"We are not going to take anything away from the federal government, they have made a slight improvement to the EI system by improving the sick leave from 15 weeks to 26 weeks and there have been quite a few changes to the EI system overall, but it's not enough, it's not what we are looking for."

The rally will take place in front of Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk's office on 9733 Tecumseh Road E from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

