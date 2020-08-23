Rally for Migrant Worker Rights Set for Sunday

A rally is planned for Sunday in Windsor calling for more rights for migrant workers.

Jack Albert is with the organizing committee and says workers should have all the same rights as Canadians while they're here to work.

Albert says this was a problem before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has underlined the need for change.

He says it's all about fairness.

"They have a certain status. They have some written rules as to how they have to be treated, but they are dependent upon their employer to stay here in Canada and if they lose that job for any reason, they have to leave. So we find that unfair."

Albert says he's expecting a good turnout.

"This seems to have struck a chord with a few people that, also like me, feel that this is the right thing at the right time. It's ok to say the government has to give more money to test the workers, but really, in the long run, we need something more than that."

The rally is one of several taking place across Canada Sunday.

The event in Windsor goes at 3pm outside of the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Offices at 1250 Walker Rd.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi