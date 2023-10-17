Rally in Windsor aims to put spotlight on people being killed in Gaza Strip

A rally along Windsor's riverfront is aiming to shine a light on those being injured and killed in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Windsor for Palestine is organizing the rally Tuesday at Riverside Drive and Ouellette Avenue in downtown Windsor.

Rasha Zaid with Windsor for Palestine says the main message of the rally is spread what's happening to the Palestinian people as a result of the fighting in Gaza.

"We want the public to actually take it upon themselves and go educate themselves to see the actual truth of what's happening, to take a human stand. We literally need a human stand to say we need this to stop. kids should not be killed, women should not be killed, people should not be killed, period," she says.

Zaid says she has extended family in Gaza.

"I know that a lot of people in the group have family in Gaza. It's hard, we are seeing our families screaming for help, nobody is there to help them, we feel helpless. It breaks my heart that we feel so helpless, yet we hear them scream for help," she says.

Zaid says the Gaza Strip is almost smaller than Windsor and Leamington combined.

"This small area has 2.3-million that are in open air prisons. We see them being wiped out completely, families are being completely wiped out," she says, "Even if we have no relations to these people, as humans we should not be okay with seeing this happening to them. It's devastating, we are all distraught, we are all heartbroken."

The rally is open to anyone and begins at 6 p.m.

With files from Rob Hindi