Rally Organizer Charged in Chatham-Kent

Police have charged the organizer of a rally in Chatham-Kent.

According to a release, the Chatham-Kent Freedom Group held a rally in Tecumseh Park in Chatham followed by a march on Nov. 21.

By-Law Enforcement and Chatham-Kent Police Service launched an investigation and determined attendance for the event exceeded outdoor gathering limits under current COVID-19 restrictions.

Police say a 32-year-old Wallaceburg woman has been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act. If convicted, she could be fined up to $100,000 and face up to a year in jail under the act.

In a statement, Chief Gary Conn says, "during these difficult and challenging times those jeopardizing public safety and contradicting the law will be held accountable to the courts."

The woman is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6.