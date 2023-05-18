Rally planned for striking Windsor Salt workers

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles will be joining striking Windsor Salt workers on the picket line on Friday.

She will be taking part in a rally planned for 3 p.m. at a picket site on Prospect Avenue at Ojibway Parkway.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Unifor Local 240 Jodi Nesbitt says talks between the union and company continue but are being done remotely.

The company suspended in-person talks last month after an alleged assault at the Ojibway mine facility.

"The company has refused to meet in person, so we are doing that remotely," says Nesbitt. "We're just really hoping to get a fair collective agreement for our members. They have been extremely strong and the community support has outstanding. It's incredible that it takes something like this to bring workers together but also communities together."

A labour dispute continues at Windsor Salt. 250 workers have been off the job since mid-February to back contract demands, April 14, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Nesbitt believes the union and company are getting 'closer' on key issues.

"The job security I can tell you that the bargaining committees have done everything in their power to ensure that there's job security for all of our members and future workers in our community to have good, secure jobs," says Nesbitt.

Nearly 250 unionized workers have been off the job since February 17 to back contract demands.

They're represented by Locals 1959 and 240.

According to the union, contracting out unionized positions and job security are key issues.

While the company says it's never been their intention to eliminate union jobs through subcontracting.

This round of bargaining is the first since Windsor Salt was purchased by U.S. based Stone Canyon Industries.

Workers impacted by the strike are in the office, the Ojibway Mine and the evaporation processing fields.