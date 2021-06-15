Rally Planned to Save Pool at Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex

A group of residents is coming together to try and save the pool at Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex.

A rally is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Thursday in front of the centre on Wyandotte Street West as well as outside of city hall.

Resident Linda MacKenzie is one of the organizers and feels many people don't know about the pending closure and that city council will discuss the matter on Monday.

"I think the problem is a lot of it has to do with that fact that Adie Knox is a community centre," says MacKenzie. "It's not a huge vast university site and it also has to do with folks that have mobility issues and seniors..... It's more the emotion and the feeling of, they had this pool in the west end for many many years and they don't want it to close," says MacKenzie.

She says many residents are wondering how this happened.

"Well it happened because the city and university didn't stop working during the pandemic," says MacKenzie. "All the rest of us stayed home and didn't do anything. Now all of a sudden, we're faced with this and we got a matter of days to do something about it," she adds.

As heard on AM800 news last week, a partnership was announced between the city and university that will see the shared community use of the new Lancer Centre pool, meaning the pool at Adie Knox would close.

As part of the proposed agreement, the City of Windsor would provide an up-front capital contribution as well as annual operating subsidy to the university, which would cost less than operating a separate swimming pool at Adie Knox.

This is not the first time the pool has been on the chopping block, in December 2019 council voted to keep the pool and ice rink despite a recommendation to close them in the city's new 20-year Recreation Master Plan.

— With files from AM800's Patty Handysides