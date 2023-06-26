Rally set for striking Windsor Salt workers

Striking Windsor Salt workers will take to City Hall Thursday for a rally.

The rally is set for 12 p.m. on the green space.

Nearly 250 unionized workers have been off the job since February 17 to back contract demands.

They're represented by Locals 1959 and 240.

According to the union, contracting out unionized positions and job security are key issues.

Jodi Nesbitt, President, Unifor Local 240 says the rally is to send a message.

"Unifor members across Canada are watching this dispute very closely and our members have our national unions unwavering support."

She says they're encouraging anyone who can make it to come out and show solidarity with the striking workers.

"We're supporting using the hashtag #SolidarityWindsorSalt. They can come out at any time and Lana Payne, our national president will be in attendance, along with Naureen Rizvi, our Ontario regional director."

She says striking workers have been living off $300 a week since the start of the strike.

"People are still coming together very close in the convictions in what we're out for. They're standing strong. But no doubt that this is taking an emotional and financial toll on our members."

Nesbitt says they are "in discussions" with the company, and that bargaining is still being done remotely.

She says they're hopeful they can return to in-person talks.

"That's usually how we get deals done. Is face-to-face. Those face-to-face eliminates any questions or concerns. You hear the answer first hand. We've always wanted them to come back to the table face-to-face, that's how we get deals done."

Last month, Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles joined workers in a rally on the picket line at Windsor Salt.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi