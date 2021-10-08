Ralph Ganter named Executive Director of Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario

The Board of Directors at Assisted Living Southwestern Ontariois has announced the selection of Ralph Ganter as their next Executive Director.

Ganter was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of the Erie St. Clair Local Health Integration Network.

A release states he's familiar with and passionate about the work of ALSO and their consumers.

Ganter is well known for a collaborative leadership style and commitment to lifelong learning, bringing with him a wealth of leadership and experience in the healthcare sector, along with direct service experience as a Respiratory Therapist.

"I look forward to working with the organization and the local care system with the aim of improving the health care outcomes and the experiences of the consumers of healthcare services. I look forward to meeting everyone and working together with them on our important mission," Ganter said.



For more than 80 years, Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario (ALSO) has provided services to adults who have physical disabilities.