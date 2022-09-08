Rams and Bills kick off 2022 NFL season

(Inglewood, CA) -- The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off tonight.

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are playing host to the Buffalo Bills.

The Rams are ready to turn the page after taking down the Cincinnati Bengals to win the franchise's second Super Bowl title.

Los Angeles has yet to lose a season opener in the tenure of head coach Sean McVay.

The Rams will be seeing a familiar face in their season opener.

Former Rams linebacker Von Miller joined the Bills during the offseason.

Buffalo is coming off a second straight AFC East title before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

