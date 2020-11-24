Rams Hold Off Brady, Bucs

Rookie Jordan Fuller intercepted Tom Brady twice, including one inside two minutes, as the Rams held off the Buccaneers 27-24 on Monday Night Football in Tampa.

Former Buccaneer Matt Gay's 40-yard field goal with 2:40 to play snapped a 24-all tie to put LA in front for good.

Jared Goff passed for 376 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Rams improved to 7-and-3.

Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods combined for 23 catches, 275 yards and a TD in the win.

Brady threw for 216 yards, two TD's and the two picks as Tampa Bay tumbled to 7-and-4.

An all-Black officiating crew worked an N-F-L game for the first time in league history last night.

Referee Jerome Boger led the crew, which also included umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.



with files from (The Associated Press)