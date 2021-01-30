Rams Interested in Stafford

Reports coming out of the sporting world show Matthew Stafford could be heading to the Rams.

Sources say L.A. is reportedly looking into acquiring the franchise quarterback from the Detroit Lions.

Stafford and the Lions mutually agreed to part ways this off season.

It's not clear how the Rams would make a deal as the team has no first round picks this year and quarterback Jared Goff signed for four more seasons.

New Lions GM Brad Holmes was hired from the Rams where he'd been the team's director of college scouting since 2013.