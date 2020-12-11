Rams Wreck the New England Patriots NFL Record

Rookie Cam Akers racked up 171 yards rushing as the Rams ran over the Patriots 24-3 on Thursday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

New England had its two-game winning streak snapped to dip to 6-and-7 on the season.

The Patriots now have seven losses for the first time since 2002, officially ending their NFL-record streak of 17 straight seasons with at least 10 victories.

Michael Brockers had two of LA's six sacks and Kenny Young returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown.

The Rams lead the NFC West at 9-and-4.

The Patriots were held to 220 total yards and 10 first downs in defeat.

With files from the Associated Press