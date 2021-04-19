Ramsey Named NDP Candidate in Essex for 2023 Federal Election
Tracey Ramsey will seek to reclaim her seat on Parliament Hill in the 2023 Federal Election.
Ramsey accepted the NDP nomination to run in Essex at a virtual meeting Thursday night.
She had previously served as MP for one term, but was defeated in the 2019 Federal Election by Conservative Chris Lewis.
In a statement, Ramsey says she won't be able to run "the kind of hands-on, in-person campaign" she's used to during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ramsey says she will fight to get profit out of long-term care, pass universal pharmacare, address climate change and crack down on hate.