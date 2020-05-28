Random Drive-Thru Testing for COVID-19 to Begin in Windsor on Friday

Random testing for COVID-19 begins Friday in Windsor.

A location has not been released but Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed hopes upwards of 1,300 people will be tested in Windsor, and then the drive-thru will move into the county.

"For the city of Windsor, we roughly need 1,300 samples but across Windsor-Essex County, we are looking to get 2,300 to 2,400 samples in the entire region. The plan is to start in Windsor and move out to the county," says Dr. Ahmed.

If you plan on attending a drive-thru site all you will need is your health card.

The health unit also announced another seven new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, all seven are in the agri-farm sector.

"Mind you these people work in the agri-industry doesn't mean they have acquired the disease in the workplace or at the bunk bed. They could have acquired it in the community,” says Dr Ahmed.

Over the last few days, Windsor-Essex has seen between four and seven cases of COVID-19 per day and Dr. Ahmed is hopeful the numbers will continue to go in the right direction.

"If we can get some consistency and over a longer period of time, if we see this trend, that would be encouraging," he says. “But I don't want to be too overly optimistic looking at a few days data."

It has been two weeks since Windsor-Essex has experienced a death from COVID-19 — a total 63 people have died from the virus.

16, 486 people have been tested and 1,107 tests are pending.