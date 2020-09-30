Rangers Buy Out Lundqvist

The ``King'' of Madison Square Garden has been deposed.

The New York Rangers have bought out the contract of star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. The Rangers parted with one of the greatest netminders in franchise history when they paid off the final year of his contract Wednesday.



Since joining the team in 2005-06, Lundqvist has won the Vezina Trophy (2011-12), led the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Finals (2014), and been selected to the All-Star game five times. He also helped Sweden win gold at the 2006 Turin Olympics.

The 38-year-old Lundqvist played in 887 games, posting a 459-310-96 record with a 2.43 goals against average. The man referred to as ``The King'' was limited to 30 games in this past season and had a 10-12-3 record with a career-worst 3.16 goals-against average.

Lundqvist's time with the Rangers was shortened by the play of goaltenders Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev, who are in their mid-20s.

New York also is clearing salary cap space. The team traded veteran defenceman Marc Staal and a second-round draft choice to Detroit in the last week.



files from (The Associated Press)