Rangers' Max Scherzer out for remainder of regular season

The Texas Rangers are losing their ace on the mound for the remainder of the regular season.

Right-hander Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the regular season and is "unlikely" to pitch in the postseason if Texas qualifies.

Scherzer left Tuesday's start early after suffering a low-grade strain of the teres major muscle.

The injury reportedly will not require surgery.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was 4-and-2 with a 3.20 ERA through eight starts with Texas this season.

Scherzer was acquired from the New York Mets in a blockbuster trade in July.

