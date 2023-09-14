iHeartRadio
Rangers' Max Scherzer out for remainder of regular season


The Texas Rangers are losing their ace on the mound for the remainder of the regular season.  

Right-hander Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the regular season and is "unlikely" to pitch in the postseason if Texas qualifies.  

Scherzer left Tuesday's start early after suffering a low-grade strain of the teres major muscle.  

The injury reportedly will not require surgery.  

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was 4-and-2 with a 3.20 ERA through eight starts with Texas this season.  

Scherzer was acquired from the New York Mets in a blockbuster trade in July.  

— with files from MetroSource

