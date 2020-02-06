Rangers Roll Over Leafs

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored in a 6-second span late in the first period and the New York Rangers earned a 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kreider and Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists and Filip Chytil and Greg McKegg also scored for the Rangers.

Rookie goalie Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves to win for the fourth time in five starts this season.

Auston Matthews had two goals and John Tavares also scored and added an assist for the Maple Leafs, who are in a tight race for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Backup goalie Michael Hutchinson, who had won his previous four starts, had 30 saves for Toronto.

with files from The Associated Press