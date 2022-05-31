Rangers take Game 7 vs. Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The New York Rangers couldn't have picked a better time to finally beat the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.

The Rangers are in the Eastern Conference finals after taking Game 7 of their second-round series with the Hurricanes, 6-2.

Chris Kreider scored twice and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help the Rangers become the only road team to win a game in the series. Kreider and Adam Fox provided power-play goals to put the Blueshirts ahead, 2-0 eight minutes into the game. Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil and Andrew Copp also tallied for the Rangers, who will face the Lightning in the next round. Mika Zibanejad set up three goals.

Tony DeAngelo and Max Domi had third-period goals for the Hurricanes, who finished the game without goaltender Antti Raanta and forward Seth Jarvis because of injuries.

The Rangers host the Lightning in Game 1 of the conference finals on Wednesday.