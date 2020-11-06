Raonic Heads to Paris Masters Semifinals

Canada's Milos Raonic is heading to the semifinals at the Paris Masters Tennis Tournament Friday.

The 10th seed from Thornhill, Ont. defeated France's Ugo Humbert 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7) to earn a spot in the semis.

Raonic, who's ranked 17th in the world, will have a chance to make his second appearance in Paris Masters final.

He'll face Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals — the world No. 5 defeated Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-1 Friday.

The pair will square off at 8 a.m. Saturday.

— with files from The Canadian Press.