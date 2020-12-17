Rapid Testing Now Available at Windsor Regional Hospital

Rapid testing is now available at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The hospital has announced the testing will allow for quick assessment of in patients.

In a release the hospital says "up to 200 individuals can now be tested per week which is the maximum amount of weekly tests available for use due to an international supply shortage."

The hospital says at this time rapid testing will focus on in-patients who need to be tested and cannot be used for mass testing.

According to the hospital, once a test sample is received in the laboratory, results can be known within one hour.

Rapid testing is for COVID-19, Influenza A & B and respiratory syncytial virus.

The hospital says rapid testing is made possible after the implementation of the GeneXpert instrument.