Raptors Can't Take the Heat and Pistons Fall to L.A.

The Miami Heat put together their best defensive performance of the season in an 84-76 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic each scored 13 points for Miami, which is now 2-0 against the Raptors this season and improved to 9-0 after a loss.

Serge Ibaka had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto, Kyle Lowry scored 15 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 13 and OG Anunoby had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Raptors shot only 31.5% and were 6 for 42 from 3-point range.

In Los Angeles, Blake Griffin didn't play agains this former team as the Pistons fell 126-112 to the Clippers.

Bruce Brown had 15 points for Detroit, which lost its third in-a-row to fall to 12-and-23.

The Pistons continue their trek Saturday night against the Warriors in San Francisco.



— with files from The Canadian Press