Raptors Drop Heartbreaker to Warriors

Damion Lee made a go-ahead free throw with 4.3 seconds remaining as the Warriors edged the Raptors 106-105 in San Francisco.

The Warriors held a 17-point lead in the final frame before Toronto made an attempt at a rally.

Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 17 points.

Eric Paschall added 15 off the bench for Golden State, which moves to 6-and-4.

Windsor's Mychal Mulder played 11 minutes, and had no points, but did grab 3 rebounds for the Warriors.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 25 points, but missed a potential game-winning shot as time expired.

Fred VanVleet provided 21 in the setback as Toronto fell to 2-and-7.

with files from Canadian Press