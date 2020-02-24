Raptors earn most lopsided victory in franchise history
The Raptors held the Pacers to just 12 first quarter points as they rolled to a 127-81 victory in NBA action Sunday in Toronto.
Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 21 points, and Serge Ibaka added 15 points and 15 rebounds.
Kyle Lowry finished with 16 points and 11 assists for the Raptors, who have won 17-of-18.
It was Toronto's most lopsided victory in franchise history, the largest margin of victory for the team this season and their ninth win a row at Scotiabank Arena.
The Pacers shot just under 33 per cent from the field.
Domantas Sabonis and Aaron Holiday each scored 14 points in defeat.
The Pacers have lost 7-of-9.
Toronto is home to the NBA best Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.
In action action around the league, the Detroit Pistons lost 107-104 at Portland.
The Pistons fell to 19-and-40.
Detroit is in Denver Tuesday night.