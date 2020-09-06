Raptors Even Series with Celtics

Pascal Siakam led the way for the Raptors Saturday as they evened up their series with the Celtics at two wins apiece.

Siakam had 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lift Toronto to a 100-93 victory over Boston in game four of the second round playoff series.

Kyle Lowry chipped in with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Nick Nurse, who was recently named the NBA's coach of the year, passed Dwane Casey for most playoff victories in franchise history with 22.

Game five of the series goes Monday night with tip off scheduled for 6:30pm.

Elsewhere, Canadian Jamal Murray scored 27 points in a 110-101 Denver Nuggets win over the L.A. Clippers.

That series is now knotted up at one.