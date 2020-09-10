Raptors Force Game 7 with Double OT Thriller

The Toronto Raptors are still in the NBA post-season after a thrilling double-overtime win.

Toronto clawed back from multiple deficits to beat the Boston Celtics 125-122 and force a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Kyle Lowry had 33 points for the defending champs, while Norman Powell scored 23 off the bench and Fred VanVleet added 21.

OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka, who'd been questionable after spraining his ankle in Game 5, each finished with 13 points, while Pascal Siakam chipped in with 12.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points, while Jayson Tatum added 29.

The winner of Friday night's game will advance to play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference final.

with files from the Canadian Press