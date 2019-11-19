Raptors Hammer Hornets in Toronto

OG Anunoby scored 24 points as the Toronto Raptors blew past the Charlotte Hornets 132-96 in NBA action at Scotibank Arena.

Anunoby had a strong night cut short by another injury, as he took an elbow in the eye from Nicolas Batum with 53 seconds to play in the third.

The Raptors built a 21-point lead in the third quarter after trailing four times in the second to win for the fifth time in seven games.

Pascal Siakam added 20 points for Toronto, which set a franchise record with 40 assists.

Marc Gasol contributed nine of those. Marvin Williams had 14 points off the bench to lead Charlotte, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Miles Bridges posted 13 points in defeat.