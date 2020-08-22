Raptors Head Coach Nurse Named NBA Coach of the Year

Toronto Raptors' head coach Nick Nurse has been named NBA coach of the year.

The accolade was announced Saturday afternoon a part of the pre-game show before the Milwaukee Bucks hit the court against the Orlando Magic.

Nurse received the Red Auerbach Trophy from Raptors guard Kyle Lowry at the NBA campus in Orlando, Fla.

In his second season at the helm for Toronto, the club went 53-19 before the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the regular season.

He led the Raptors to their first NBA title last season, his first as a head coach in the NBA.

Nurse owns a .736 career winning percentage.

The Raptors hold a 3-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, ready for a possible sweep Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer and Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan were the other finalists for the award.

— with files from The Canadian Press.