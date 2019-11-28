Raptors Knock Off Knicks

Pascal Siakam led the charge with 31 points as the Toronto Raptors crushed the New York Knicks 126-98 at Scotiabank Arena.

O.G. Anunoby added 13 points and 12 boards for the Raptors, who improved to 13-and-4 overall and 8-and-0 at home.

Toronto outscored New York by 20 in the second quarter to put the game out of reach.

Julius Randle finished with a team-high 19 points and eight rebounds for the Knicks. New York fell to 4-and-14 overall and 1-and-8 on the road.

In North Carolina, Bismack Biyombo led six Hornets in double-figures with 19 points as they held off the Pistons 102-101.

PJ Washington added 17 for the Hornets, who had all five starters in double-digits.

Blake Griffin led Detroit with 26 points. Andre Drummond finished with 14 points, 21 rebounds and seven assists for the Pistons, who fell to 1-and-9 on the road and 6-and-12 overall.