Tobias Harris scored 26 points as the 76ers held off the Toronto Raptors 110-104 in Philadelphia.

Matisse Thybulle added 20 off the bench for the 76ers.

Ben Simmons flirted with a triple-double and finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Philadelphia, which has won 10 of 12.

Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 26 points. OG Anunoby added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto, which has lost three straight.